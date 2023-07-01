Apple market cap soars to more than $3 trillion

Apple's market cap rebounded to more than $3 trillion on Friday after falling below $2 trillion earlier this year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo June 30 (UPI) -- Apple returned to rare territory for companies -- even one as big as the tech giant -- as its market cap soared over $3 trillion on Friday for the first time since 2022. Shares for the iPhone creator set a company record by topping a price of $192 as of Friday afternoon. Advertisement The notation, even if Apple falls under the mark by the end of trading Friday, is...