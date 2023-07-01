"Creating a Green Future with Digital Energy" Digital Energy Forum held in Shenzhen, China

SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 29, 2023 International Digital Energy Expo opened in Shenzhen, China. On the morning of that day, the “Creating a Green Future with Digital Energy” Digital Energy Forum, its main forum, was held. Domestic and foreign energy experts, power enterprises and Internet enterprise representatives exchanged about the growth of new power systems, new energy, the energy storage industry, etc. Digitization achievements such as the Power Charge, Storage and Discharge Network (1.0), the Shenzhen Virtual Power Plant Management Platform (2.0), and the 2023 Shenzhen Digital Energy White Paper were released at the forum....