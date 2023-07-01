Jailed in June in Devon: Violent criminals, dodgy fraudsters and creepy paedophiles

Violent criminals, dodgy fraudsters and creepy paedophiles were among those jailed at Exeter Crown Court in June. One of the longest sentences of the month was for Liam Soper-James who got more than six years for sexual offences. Also locked away was heartless driver Luke Geard who was drunk and angry when he deliberately ploughed into a woman with his car causing horrific life-changing injuries. Here DevonLive looks at the Devon criminals put away by judges in June 2023. (Image: Devon & Cornwall Police) A man had a chunk of his ear ripped off when his boyfriend attacked him with...