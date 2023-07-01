Every farmer getting benefit of Rs 50k per year; that's 'Modi's guarantee', not just promise: PM

The government is giving Rs 6.5 lakh crore to the agriculture sector every year with each farmer getting a benefit of Rs 50,000 annually in one form or the other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while asserting it's ''Modi's guarantee'' and not just a promise. In what was seen as a veiled dig at the poll promises made by Congress and other opposition parties in recent times, Modi listed benefits provided to farmers mainly in form of fertiliser subsidy, foodgrains procurement and PM-KISAN and said: ''This shows what a guarantee looks like and what massive efforts are needed...