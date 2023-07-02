7 of the biggest and best Netflix releases you need to watch next week

This weekend marks the start of the third quarter of 2023, and for Netflix, that means several big new releases hitting the streaming giant over the coming days — including the long-awaited Season 2 debut of hit series The Lincoln Lawyer, as well as a goofy new comedy starring Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin as suspected bank robbers. Our latest week-ahead Netflix snapshot includes more details about those and some of the other interesting new additions arriving on the streamer over the next several days, all of which can be found below. And in addition to the new recommendations of...