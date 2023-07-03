Morning Bid: Tesla delivers surprise, China goes slow

July 3 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. The big question for the day is how will investors greet Tesla's (TSLA.O) announcement on Sunday that it delivered a record 466,000 vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates of around 445,000. The outperformance may have been due to discounting, which is not good for margins, but analysts have still been gushing over the numbers and tipping ever-higher stock prices. Back in the real world, China's Caixin/S&P Global survey of manufacturing showed a slowdown to 50.5 in June, but that was...