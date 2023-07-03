US recommends Americans reconsider traveling to China due to arbitrary law enforcement, exit bans

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. is recommending Americans reconsider traveling to China because of arbitrary law enforcement, exit bans and the risk of wrongful detentions. No specific cases were cited, but the advisory comes after a 78-year-old U.S. citizen was sentenced to life in prison on spying charges in May. It also follows the passage last week of a sweeping Foreign Relations Law that threatens countermeasures against those seen as harming China interests. China also recently passed a broadly written counterespionage law that has sent a chill through the foreign business community, with offices being raided, as well as a...