Today’s Latest Business News, Finance and Share Market News at 9:30 am on 3 July 2023

Let's begin. Telecom operators will not be allowed to place any 5G network management order with Chinese gear makers ZTE and Huawei, official sources have said. However, telcos may be allowed to place orders on a case-by-case basis for their 4G network upgrade with these Chinese firms. The reason for the same could be that barring Reliance Jio, the 4G network of other telcos have been built by Chinese vendors. As far as 5G network is concerned, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have not placed any orders with the Chinese firms so far while Vodafone Idea is yet to finalise...