China builds a 'ground space station' to simulate space conditions

China has developed first-of-its-kind space station simulators to conduct various experiments and test instruments on Earth, as per the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Reportedly, the researchers have already begun the first experimental operations of this project, known as the ground space station. The space station simulators are based in the northeastern city of Harbin. The main goal of this project is to create a platform to conduct fundamental scientific research on Earth under conditions comparable to those found in space. The facility will also allow the testing of space equipment, such as satellite components and spacesuits. Experiments at the...