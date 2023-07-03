Who Is Major Rachel Jones? Transgender Soldier's Story Sparks Backlash

On June 22, the U.S. Army published a profile of Major Rachel Jones, a transgender servicewoman, saying that transitioning had saved her life. It revealed that the chief of the Sustainment Command Cyber Division in Rock Island, Illinois had "struggled with depression and suicidal ideation for most of her life," but since "living her truth" no longer suffered those mental health issues. The story has received backlash from right-wing commentators, who have previously accused the military of focusing on a so-called "woke" agenda instead of perceived global threats. After the profile was tweeted by the Department of Defense, which said...