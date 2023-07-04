Iron Stomach? 3 Riskier Stocks That Could Pay Off Big Time in the Future

Given their long-term growth potential and cheaper valuations, these three small-cap stocks could deliver multi-fold returns in the long run. Small-cap stocks have a market capitalization between $300 million to $2 billion. Given their small size, these companies are highly susceptible to market volatility and could outperform during favourable environments. These companies have more room for growth and could deliver superior returns in the long term. Considering all these factors, here are three top small-cap stocks for investors with longer investment horizons and higher risk-tolerance abilities. Savaria Savaria (TSX:SIS) focuses on designing, distributing, and installing accessibility solutions for disabled and...