Samsung sues Chinese rival over alleged patent violation on iPhone displays

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Display has filed a lawsuit against BOE Technology (000725.SZ), accusing the Chinese rival of infringing five of its patents for displays used in mobile devices including Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone 12. Samsung Display, a unit of Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), asked a federal jury in Texas to award damages for the infringement of patents regarding organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays supplied by BOE. Samsung also seeks an injunction from the court to halt the import and sale of the affected displays. The case was filed on Wednesday with the U.S. court in...