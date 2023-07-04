Despite warning, many small government bodies still aren't using special cyber defences: report

Despite a stern warning from one of Canada's security review bodies, most Crown corporations, smaller government departments and agencies haven't heeded the call to use specialized cyber defence sensors to protect their networks from state-sponsored attacks, says a recent report. Last year, the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians released a report pointing to gaps in Ottawa's network. The committee wrote that Crown corporations and small government departments and agencies (SDAs) — defined as those with fewer than 500 staffers and annual budgets of less than $300 million — are not required to follow the same cyber policies as...