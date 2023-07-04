Huawei Ireland expands 2023 third-level STEM programme

Huawei Ireland has widened its Seeds for the Future programme aimed at students studying science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) to include post-Leaving Certificate courses The 2023 edition of the programme, which also applies to Leaving Certificate students considering a third-level course in STEM, will be limited to 30 students. The eight-day virtual programme commences on September 25th, and covers topics such as smart cities innovations, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, 5G, and the Internet of Things. The course includes 15 hours of live courses, and students will also take part in the company’s Tech4Good competition that challenges participants on how...