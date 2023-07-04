China slaps bans on chip-making metals

The export limits are also coming at a time when nations around the world are working to rid their supply chains of dependencies on overseas equipment. Impact on the tech industry “depends on the stockpile of equipment on hand,” said Roger Entner, an analyst with Recon Analytics. “It’s more of a muscle flexing for the next year or so. If it drags on, prices will go up.” China is the dominant global producer of both metals that have applications for electric vehicle makers, the defence industry and displays. Gallium and germanium play a role in producing a number of compound...