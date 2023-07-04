A new book explains how global digital networks accumulate data and turn into uncontrollable systems

The growth of biotech arises from the increasing miniaturisation of digital devices, networked and otherwise. MIT researchers have designed a computer in a pill, a nanocomputer that monitors stomach temperatures after swelling up in size once in the stomach. In time, we will have such devices constantly monitoring our bodies, catching threats and changes before we are physically aware of them. But these devices will also be communicating to larger meganets, and that will inevitably bring meganet feedback effects into play as we react to other people’s health information and cluster ourselves by any number of health metrics. Staying away...