Hong Kong police arrest four men accused of aiding overseas activists

HONG KONG, July 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong national security police on Wednesday arrested four men it accused of supporting overseas dissidents and of advocating for independence from China, two days after issuing warrants and bounties against several foreign-based activists. The four men "were suspected of receiving funds from operating companies, social platforms and mobile applications to support people who have fled overseas and continue to engage in activities that endanger national security", the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police said in a statement. The statement did not specifically link the arrests to eight warrants issued earlier this...