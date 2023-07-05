Hong Kong police arrest 4 men accused of supporting people overseas endangering national security

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police on Wednesday arrested four men they accused of providing financial support to people who fled overseas and are involved in activities endangering national security, escalating a high-profile crackdown on dissidents in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Police said the four are suspected of using companies, social media and mobile applications to receive funds that they then provided to the people overseas. A police statement did not identify the four suspects or the people they allegedly supported. Local media, including the South China Morning...