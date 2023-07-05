Wall Street slips as investors await Fed minutes

Summary Summary Companies Netflix gains as GS upgrades ratings Moderna climbs on deal to develop mRNA medicines in China Chip stocks slide on China's export curbs Fed minutes awaited at 2:00 p.m. ET Indexes down: Dow 0.43%, S&P 0.25, Nasdaq 0.04%, July 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Wednesday as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting for clues on the central bank's monetary policy path, while Sino-U.S. tensions and weak economic data from Beijing dented sentiment. Investors are focused on the Fed minutes, expected to be released around 2 p.m. ET, as they resume...