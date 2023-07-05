The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Grand Theft Auto 5 comes back to Xbox Game Pass in July

July 5, 2023
Grand Theft Auto 5 returned to Xbox Game Pass on Wednesday to kick off the next month of titles coming to subscribers. Others on the way include Capcom’s dinosaur-shootin’ Exoprimal, and Double Fine’s 2013 adventure The Cave. GTA 5 had been available on Xbox Game Pass from April to August 2021, and before that from January to May 2020. Like those first two runs, Rockstar’s open-world crime epic is only available to Xbox One and Xbox Series X subscribers (both versions of the game are available), though it can be cloud-streamed to mobile devices or a PC. Exoprimal is a...
