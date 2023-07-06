What to expect from the ITU ‘AI for Good’ summit

Doreen Bogdan-Martin was elected ITU secretary-general in 2022. She is the first woman to head the 158-year-old organisation. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. read aloud pause X The United Nation’s flagship event dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) brings together industry, government and academia heavyweights in Geneva to discuss, among other things, governance issues. Here is what to know. This content was published on July 6, 2023 Dorian Burkhalter Dorian covers the work of international organisations based in Geneva. A lot has changed since 2019, when the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) last held its flagship “AI for Good”...