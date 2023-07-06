Vietnam probes Blackpink concert organiser over South China Sea map

HANOI, July 6 (Reuters) - Vietnam has launched an inspection into K-pop group Blackpink's tour organiser's website, ahead of its concert in Hanoi, over criticism from fans that it shows a map of the South China Sea with disputed boundaries. The controversy follows Vietnam's decision to ban Warner Bros' (WBD.O) highly-anticipated film "Barbie" over a scene allegedly featuring the "nine-dash line" used in Chinese maps to illustrate Beijing's claims over vast areas of the South China Sea, including swathes of what Vietnam considers its continental shelf. Vietnam's culture ministry said late on Wednesday it had ordered an inspection of the...