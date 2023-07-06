Big Techs in A Pickle with US-China Cloud War

Listen to this story In a continuous battle of market dominance and supply chain war of advanced technology, US and China who have been at loggerheads with each other are now going to escalate the situation to the next level. The US government is planning to restrict Chinese companies from accessing US cloud service providers. If the new rule comes into play, cloud-service providers such as Microsoft and Amazon will require government approval for offering their cloud services in the Chinese market. A move that will affect big tech but somewhere prove beneficial for India. But, how? The proposed restriction...