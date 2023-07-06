Hong Kong police arrest four accused of aiding overseas activists

Hong Kong | Hong Kong national security police have arrested four men it accused of supporting overseas dissidents and of advocating for independence from China, two days after issuing warrants and bounties against several foreign-based activists. The four men “were suspected of receiving funds from operating companies, social platforms and mobile applications to support people who have fled overseas and continue to engage in activities that endanger national security”, the National Security Department of the Hong Kong Police said in a statement. Political activist Ivan Lam is one of four arrested in Hong Kong allegedly for helping dissidents who have...