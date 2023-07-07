The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

China releases OpenKylin, its open source operating system

July 7, 2023
According to state media, as reported by Reuters, China has unveiled its inaugural domestically developed open-source desktop operating system called OpenKylin. This release demonstrates China’s intensified efforts to reduce dependence on technology from the United States. Meanwhile, if you’re a Windows fan, you might not want to miss out on the rumors and expectations from Windows 12. OpenKylin, which was launched on Wednesday, is based on the existing open-source Linux operating system. It was constructed by a community consisting of approximately 4,000 developers and finds application in various sectors, including the country’s space program, finance, and energy industries. It derives...
