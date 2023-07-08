OnePlus Nord Buds 2r review: Rain or shine, these earbuds excel

For me, earbuds are an essential part of my daily routine, as I rarely step out without them. Whether I’m making calls, listening to music, or streaming on OTT platforms, they have a lot of tasks to fulfill. Consequently, I am always cautious when selecting the right pair of earbuds. I have been using the OnePlus Buds 2r for the past few weeks. When it comes to sound profile, the OnePlus lacks a distinct character, something which we attribute to the likes of Bose, Sony, or Harman Kardon. Yet, the Chinese technology powerhouse is making strides in bringing high-quality audio...