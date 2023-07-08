Comments on AI taking away jobs non-sense, bakwas: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar termed as ''nonsense, bakwas'' comments about artificial intelligence taking away jobs in India. The minister of state for electronics, information and technology said Artificial Intelligence (AI) today is task-focused and essentially makes tasks more efficient, mimicking human behaviour. ''I am sorry to be sounding cynical. In 1999, the whole of 1999, I heard how Y2K is going to wipe out the world. Then I hear AI will finish our jobs and there are obviously people who want to look at the worst case scenario of any innovation. AI will finish our jobs, zero, non-sense, bakwas,'' he...