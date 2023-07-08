Yellen urges China to support existing institutions to fight climate change

This photograph taken on May 11, 2022 shows Shivaram, a villager walking through the cracked bottom of a dried-out pond on a hot summer day at Bandai village in Pali district. - Every day dozens of villagers, mostly women and children, wait with blue plastic jerry cans and metal pots for a special train bringing precious water to people suffering a heatwave in India's desert state of Rajasthan. The United States and China, as the world's two largest economies, must work together to combat the "existential threat" of climate change, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Chinese government officials and...