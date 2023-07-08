The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends choppy day lower after jobs data

July 8, 2023
Source: devdiscourse.com devdiscourse.com
Wall Street's main indexes ended lower on Friday in a seesaw session, as investors digested a U.S. jobs report that showed weaker-than-expected growth and awaited more economic data and corporate earnings in the weeks ahead. The U.S. added the fewest jobs in 2-1/2 years in June, although persistently strong wage growth pointed to still-tight labor market conditions, U.S. government data showed. The benchmark S&P 500 was solidly higher for most of the afternoon, but stocks sold off toward the end of the session. "Investors are more cautious going into a very important week with the beginning of earnings season and...
