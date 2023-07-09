How do you feel about paying $50 for a sandwich on your next holiday to New York? Aussie dollar could dive to 40 US cents: What happens to ASX shares? You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More If you’re a keen traveller, you will be acutely aware of how the Australian dollar is going against other currencies. When the Australian dollar is up around parity with...