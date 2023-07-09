It's the summer of Barbie -and it can't end fast enough

Move over “Hot Girl Summer.” This is officially the summer of Barbie! Barbie is everywhere. Literally. From Target to Bloomingdales, you can’t escape this summer’s (now only) Blonde Ambition tour. Barbie robes. Barbie rollerblades. Barbie candles. Barbie toothpaste and toothbrush sets. Barbie platform shoes. Barbie nail polish. Barbie Xbox accessories. Barbie Crocs. The pink-hued list goes on and on. Mattel, the toy company behind the anatomically incorrect doll, has licensed nearly 100 brand partnerships to promote the new Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. A year ago, footage of Robbie as Barbie and Gosling as Ken rollerblading on...