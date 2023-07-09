Watch this space: Supermassive black holes, supersonic flights and Chandrayaan 3

This week, unbeknownst to many of us, the Earth went as far away from the Sun as it possibly could. During the same week, our planet witnessed its hottest day in history. Those two seemingly counter-intuitive events are just the tip of the iceberg of the space-related developments that happened over the last week. Read about that and more in “Watch this space,” our weekly space news roundup. The point at Earth’s orbit when it is farthest away from the Sun is called the aphelion, and it happened on July 6 this year. This happens because of the slightly elliptical...