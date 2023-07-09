The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

US ‘might respond to unintended consequences’ for China over tech export curbs

July 9, 2023
Source: breakingnews.ie breakingnews.ie
US treasury secretary Janet Yellen has said she agreed Washington will listen to Chinese complaints about security-related curbs on US technology exports and may “respond to unintended consequences” as she ended a visit to Beijing aimed at reviving strained relations. Ms Yellen defended “targeted measures” on trade that China’s leaders complain are aimed at hurting its fledgling tech industries. She said the Biden administration wants to “avoid unnecessary repercussions” but gave no indication of possible changes. Advertisement Relations between the two biggest economies are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes about technology, security and other issues. A...
