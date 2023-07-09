The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

World's First AI-Designed CPU Paves Way For 'Self-Evolving Machines'

July 9, 2023
News Snapshot:
World's First AI-Designed CPU Paves Way For 'Self-Evolving Machines' The furor surrounding ChatGPT and other similar AI projects doesn't only focus on what such chatbots are doing now. They're certainly already courting controversy (attracting legal trouble for sharing false "facts," for instance), but the bigger concern is what happens when we've given the technology, which is evolving all the time, greater power, greater trust, greater influence. Jocular Skynet references are sure to abound in the light of this computer-built computer. In June 2023, Shuyao Cheng et al. published the paper "Pushing the Limits of Machine Design: Automated CPU Design with...
