Exploring the Link between Toilet Inclusivity and Gender Equality: How Inclusive Toilets Contribute to Social Progress

In a well-known and oft-repeated anecdote, Sudha Murthy recounts being the first girl student in her Engineering college. There were 600 students there, and she was the only girl amongst them. It was so unusual for women to aspire to engineering back then, that her college didn’t even have a girl’s toilet. That was in the 1960s. Since then, we’ve focused on uplifting the girl child, on educating her, on making her a part of the workforce, and on making her financially independent. But, as Mark Balla’s book, Toilet Warrior will tell you, if you don’t give her a safe...