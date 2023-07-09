China tamps down on gatherings providing false information

China is tamping down on meetings that provide false information and could harm citizens, state media said, as the authorities step up oversight on what they consider questionable activities in various areas. The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and 10 other authorities issued a circular calling for a nationwide crackdown on meetings that “disrupt market order, affect social security and stability, and infringe on the legitimate rights and interests of the people,” Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday. According to the Chinese government, it intends to restrict activities such as meetings and forums that collect...