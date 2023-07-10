9 cooling and hypoallergenic bedsheets and pillows under S$50

We don't need any weather forecast to tell us that temperatures are rising and hot nights are affecting our sleep quality. According to Philips' annual global sleep survey “Seeking Solutions: How COVID-19 Changed Sleep Around the World”, which surveyed 13,000 adults in 13 countries worldwide (including Singapore, Australia, China, Brazil, France, India, Japan, United Kingdom, United States), Singaporeans have experienced at least one or more new sleep challenges since the beginning of COVID-19, with over half (57%) saying the pandemic has directly impacted their ability to sleep well. Talking about sleep challenges, before you resort to sleeping pills, try this...