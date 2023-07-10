China happy to let citizens believe US treasury secretary came ‘begging’

China is set to impose export restrictions on rare earth minerals, gallium and germanium. The US won’t compromise on national security, said US treasury secretary Janet Yellen in Beijing. India’s former foreign secretary says Beijing should stop looking at relations with India from the US prism. Taiwan will open a new office in Mumbai. Chinascope tries to read between the lines to make sense of China – and the world. China over the week Beijing has decided to impose restrictions on the export of two critical rare earth minerals used in manufacturing semiconductor chips, gallium and germanium, from 1 August....