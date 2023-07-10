Energising the sciences

A draft bill, to legislate the creation of a National Research Foundation (NRF), has been approved by the Union cabinet. When the NRF emerges after parliamentary approval, it will set out to catalyse and channel inter-disciplinary research for accelerating India’s ambitious development agenda, through impactful knowledge creation and translation. NRF will replace the Science and Engineering Research Board of India (SERB), established in 2009. Presided by the Prime Minister, the board of NRF, will have the ministers for science, technology, and education as ex-officio vice-presidents. Registered as a society, the 18-member board will have eminent Indian and international scientists, senior...