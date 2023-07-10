The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

July 10, 2023
As someone who is filled with an unholy terror every time Alexa or Siri speaks and who wishes to run screaming for the hills – where my fully stocked bunker awaits – whenever I see kids playing with toy drones instead of kites in the park, Netflix’s Unknown: Killer Robots is … a challenging watch. “It’s a cliche but I 100% believe that ‘Freedom is not free’,” says Brandon Tseng, former US Navy Seal and co-founder of Shield AI. His company is now joined in the battle for military supremacy via artificial intelligence. The race is on throughout the US...
