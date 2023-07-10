As someone who is filled with an unholy terror every time Alexa or Siri speaks and who wishes to run screaming for the hills – where my fully stocked bunker awaits – whenever I see kids playing with toy drones instead of kites in the park, Netflix’s Unknown: Killer Robots is … a challenging watch. “It’s a cliche but I 100% believe that ‘Freedom is not free’,” says Brandon Tseng, former US Navy Seal and co-founder of Shield AI. His company is now joined in the battle for military supremacy via artificial intelligence. The race is on throughout the US...