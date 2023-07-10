The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Will smashing plates and TVs at Saint John's first 'rage room' help your mental health?

July 10, 2023
Source: cbc.ca cbc.ca
News Snapshot:
Destroying a computer with a blunt object is a lot of work. The aluminum bat connects with the steel case with a soft, metallic crunch. The first swing barely dents the tower. It takes a good half-dozen more hard strikes to pop the side panel off, sending the fan, power cables, and plastic bits spinning out onto the floor. For many people, it might feel odd — even slightly wrong — to unleash their inner Hulk on defenceless office gear. But Julie Hebert, who just opened Broken Pieces Rage Room on Rothesay Avenue in Saint John, says smashing small appliances,...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter