Will smashing plates and TVs at Saint John's first 'rage room' help your mental health?

Destroying a computer with a blunt object is a lot of work. The aluminum bat connects with the steel case with a soft, metallic crunch. The first swing barely dents the tower. It takes a good half-dozen more hard strikes to pop the side panel off, sending the fan, power cables, and plastic bits spinning out onto the floor. For many people, it might feel odd — even slightly wrong — to unleash their inner Hulk on defenceless office gear. But Julie Hebert, who just opened Broken Pieces Rage Room on Rothesay Avenue in Saint John, says smashing small appliances,...