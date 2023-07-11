Will we still need platinum in an EV world?

More than 40 per cent of the platinum mined today is used in the automotive industry, predominately in catalytic convertors for gas- and diesel-powered vehicles. So how will the transition to electric vehicles affect demand for this precious metal? Supply: South Africa is the largest producer of platinum (70 per cent of global production) with an annual output of 4.5 million troy ounces, followed by Russia (12 per cent), Zimbabwe (8 per cent), Canada (4 per cent) and the United States (2 per cent). Globally, the top five countries make up 98 per cent of platinum production. Canada’s PGM (platinum...