‘Reliable brothers’: China, Solomon Islands boost ties

A spokesperson for the US National Security Council said Washington “respects the ability of nations to make sovereign decisions in the best interests of their people” while encouraging the sides “to release these texts immediately to increase transparency and inform discussions about the impacts of these agreements on regional security”. The official added that the US was committed to a strong relationship with the region and strengthening longstanding bonds with the people of Solomon Islands. Mr Sogavare switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing when he came to power in 2019. Beijing claims democratically governed Taiwan as part of its...