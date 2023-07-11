Android apps with 1.5 million downloads stealing user data and sending it to China

Android customers are being urged to check their phones following the discovery of two apps that are actually spyware, sending the data of more than 1.5 million users back to China. The fishy apps were found hiding on the Google Play Store, posing as file management applications, according to cybersecurity analysts from leading mobile security company Pradeo. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Is your phone spying on you? Expert advice on securing your device. Watch the latest News on Channel 7 or stream for free on 7plus >> The apps, File Manager and File Recovery and Data Recovery, were downloaded more...