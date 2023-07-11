Meta tells Australian Senate Threads does not yet have tools for fact-checking

Meta says it has “aspirations” to roll out fact-checking tools and state media labels to its new Twitter rival, Threads, but can’t confirm when such functions will be made available. Threads, which launched last week and already has more than 100 million users worldwide, has been touted as an alternative to Twitter, which has experienced significant changes in the wake of Elon Musk taking control. But tools to identify state media and fact-checking on Threads posts aren’t yet available, prompting concern from Australian senators. Meta’s head of public policy in Australia, Josh Machin, told the parliamentary committee examining foreign interference...