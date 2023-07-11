If US is serious about nurturing its ‘most consequential partnership’ with India, it has a strange way of signaling that

It may be called a curious coincidence, but the signals were not lost on anyone. The United States touts India as “indispensable” in its plans to counter China, claims the bilateral relationship is among the “most consequential” in the world, and the “most important for the US in the 21st century”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just returned from his maiden official State visit to the US that produced a lot of deliverables, including an agreement on the transfer of jet engine technology. It seems the relationship is in the pink of health, and as Modi said, “sky is not...