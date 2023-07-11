Apple Store goes live on WeChat mini programme

[1/2] A customer talks to sales assistants in an Apple store as Apple Inc's new iPhone 14 models go on sale in Beijing, China, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - Apple Store's official online store went live on Tencent's WeChat mini programme on Tuesday, according to the Chinese messaging platform. Users can buy Apple products including iPhone 14, iPad and Mac on WeChat, the announcement read. Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.