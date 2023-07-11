Parents, brother of exiled pro-democracy activist detained by Hong Kong police

Relatives of exiled Hong Kong legislator Nathan Law were detained and questioned by Hong Kong police Tuesday trying to find out if family members were providing Law with financial or other assistance. File Photo by Riccardo Antimiani/EPA-EFE July 11 (UPI) -- Police in Hong Kong briefly detained and questioned relatives of exiled pro-democracy dissident Nathan Law after a dawn raid on the family home Tuesday. National security police brought the parents and older brother of Law, a former legislator who has been granted political asylum by Britain, to a police station for questioning over whether they had provided him any...