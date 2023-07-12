Nike Canada investigated by watchdog over claims it uses forced Uyghur labour in China

Open this photo in gallery: Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project head Mehmet Tohti speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press A federal watchdog created by Justin Trudeau to probe corporate wrongdoing abroad says it’s opening an investigation into whether Nike Canada is selling products made with Uyghur forced labour in China. It’s one of two investigations announced Tuesday by the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE). The second will probe whether Vancouver-based gold mining company Dynasty Gold is benefiting from coerced labour at an open-pit mine in China’s Xinjiang regions. This development is likely...