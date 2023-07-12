The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Analysis: Yellen raised China's hopes for tariff cut; U.S. politics will crush them

July 12, 2023
[1/3] US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng (out of frame) at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on July 8, 2023. Pedro PARDO/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's trip to China has raised hopes in Beijing that Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports may be eased as she tries to smooth relations between the two nations, but strong anti-China sentiment in the U.S. may make that impossible. Trade and political analysts in Washington say that even though cutting some of the "Section 301" tariffs...
